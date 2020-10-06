US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden once again targeted Turkey and its interests, siding with Greece and falsely accusing Ankara of sparking "provocative actions" against Athens in the eastern Mediterranean.

"The Trump administration must press Turkey to refrain from any further provocative actions in the region against Greece, including threats of force, to create the space for diplomacy to succeed," Biden said in a statement Tuesday.

Tensions have been running high for months in the region as Greece has disputed Turkey's rights to energy exploration.

With the longest coastline in the Mediterranean, Turkey sent out drill ships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, asserting its rights in the region as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

But Greece has made maximalist maritime territory claims in the region based on small islands near the Turkish coast in defiance of international law.

READ MORE: Turkey, Greece agree on deconfliction mechanism in East Med

Turkey ready for talks

Ankara has stressed dialogue to reach fair sharing of the region’s resources.