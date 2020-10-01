Fast News

Greece and Turkey have reached "general principles" of a military deconfliction mechanism in the Eastern Mediterranean following a series of NATO-brokered technical talks in Brussels.

A Turkish flag flies next to NATO logo at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, November 26, 2019. (Reuters)

Turkish and Greek military delegations have reached a "common understanding on general principles" on the Eastern Mediterranean in meetings at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

A series of technical talks between Turkish and Greek military delegations had been planned after a phone call between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, the Turkish defence ministry said in a statement.

“Turkey and Greece reached a common understanding on ‘general principles’ in military delegations’ meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels."

“The next meeting, where the technical details of the coordination for the safe functioning of the elements in the Eastern Mediterranean will be discussed, is planned to be held at NATO Headquarters on October 5, 2020,” the statement noted.

A NATO statement said the agreement between Turkey and Greece included a hotline to avoid accidents in the sea and air.

I welcome the establishment of a military de-confliction mechanism @NATO to reduce the risk of incidents & accidents in the #EastMed. This was achieved through the constructive engagement of Greece and Turkey. I remain in close contact with both Allies. https://t.co/yoxW04L0Cp — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) October 1, 2020

“The mechanism is designed to reduce the risk of incidents and accidents in the Eastern Mediterranean. It includes the creation of a hotline between Greece and Turkey, to facilitate de-confliction at sea or in the air,” NATO said.

Turkish and Greek military delegations held a series of technical talks, beginning on September 10, at NATO headquarters in Brussels to discuss the Eastern Mediterranean.

The sixth round of the talks was held on Tuesday, according to the defence ministry.

Tensions between Greece and Turkey have eased somewhat in the last couple of weeks and the two governments have agreed to begin exploratory talks to resolve their disagreement.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies