US police officer charged in George Floyd's death released on bail
A US court releases Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged with killing George Floyd, the African American whose death sparked a mass protest movement, from a Minnesota jail on $1 million bail.
FILE PHOTO: Image on the right shows Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed man who was pleading that he could not breathe, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US. / AP Archive
October 7, 2020

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murderingGeorge Floyd, has been released from a correctional facility after posting a $1 million bond, according to court records.

Chauvin is charged with second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Videos of the incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism.

Chauvin's unconditional bail had been set at $1.25 million, or $1 million with conditions.

Non-cash bond

He was released on conditions, according to a document filed to the Hennepin County District Court from the county's sheriff. Court records show Chauvin posted a non-cash bond guaranteed by the Allegheny Casualty Company.

Conditions that had been set at his bond hearing included prohibitions against working in law enforcement and contact with Floyd's family. 

Chauvin is also required to surrender any licenses or permits for firearms. 

Mass protests

Last May, video footage on Facebook showed Floyd handcuffed and cooperating.

But police claim he resisted arrest. One of the officers kneeled on his neck, despite Floyd’s repeated pleas, "I can't breathe."

Shortly after, Floyd appeared to lose consciousness, but the officer maintained his position on the victim.

He died shortly after being taken to a hospital.

Four officers have been fired over the killing, which sparked mass protests and an outcry against police brutality.

SOURCE:Reuters, TRT World
