Since George Floyd's death in the US state of Minnesota last week, his face has been painted on walls from Kenya to Israeli-occupied West Bank. Here're some of the murals:

A man reacts at a memorial for George Floyd following a day of demonstration in a call for justice for George Floyd, who died while in custody of the Minneapolis police, on June 5, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (AFP)

The killing of George Floyd has resonated worldwide, and the proof can be found on walls from Barcelona to Minneapolis, Nairobi to Manchester.

Floyd, an unarmed African-American man, died while being arrested and pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

Here are some of the murals from different cities across the world.

Syrian artists Aziz Asmar and Anis Hamdoun finish a mural depicting George Floyd, in the town of Binnish in Syria's northwestern Idlib province on June 1, 2020. (AFP)

A Palestinian man looks at a mural depicting George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody, after it was painted on a section of the Israeli barrier in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 7, 2020. (Reuters)

In this June 3, 2020 photo a Maasai man, who said he had seen videos on Facebook about protests in the US over the death of George Floyd, jumps next to a new mural painted this week showing Floyd with the Swahili word "Haki" meaning "Justice", in the Kibera slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya. (AP)

Street artist Jorit poses next to his last work, a mural honoring George Floyd, who died May 25 after being restrained by police in Minneapolis, USA, depicting from left, Lenin, Martin Luther King, George Floyd, Malcom X and Angela Davis, in Naples, southern Italy, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (AP)

A demonstrator before a Black Lives Matter protest is seen by a mural of George Floyd, in Manchester, Britain, June 6, 2020. (Reuters)

A woman takes a selfie picture posing next to a street poster artwork by Italian urban artist Salvatore Benintende aka "TVBOY" depicting George Floyd with angel wings and holding a stop traffic sign against racism, in a street of Barcelona on May 31, 2020. (AFP)

A girl walks past a mural commemorating George Floyd, in downtown Los Angeles, California, US June 4, 2020. (Reuters)

