Since George Floyd's death in the US state of Minnesota last week, his face has been painted on walls from Kenya to Israeli-occupied West Bank. Here're some of the murals:
The killing of George Floyd has resonated worldwide, and the proof can be found on walls from Barcelona to Minneapolis, Nairobi to Manchester.
Floyd, an unarmed African-American man, died while being arrested and pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.
Here are some of the murals from different cities across the world.
Source: TRTWorld and agencies