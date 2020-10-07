The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan has slid deeper into chaos as rival opposition factions made grabs for power, a day after they stormed government buildings, forcing the prime minister to quit and a parliamentary election to be annulled.

Left isolated by the resignation of Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov's government late on Tuesday, President Sooronbay Jeenbekov called for all-party talks during an interview with the BBC.

Two presidents have been overthrown in Kyrgyzstan in the past 15 years, and longtime ally Russia expressed concern as protests spread across the country, which borders China, in the wake of Sunday's vote.

Kyrgyzstan hosts a Russian military airbase and a large Canadian-owned gold mining operation.

Late on Tuesday, Kyrgyzstan's parliament agreed to nominate opposition politician Sadyr Zhaparov – freed from prison by protesters just hours earlier – for prime minister but an angry mob then broke into the hotel where it convened, forcing Zhaparov to flee via a back door, according to Kyrgyz media.

On Wednesday morning, the self-proclaimed People's Coordination Council set up by several opposition parties said it would not recognise Zhaparov's interim cabinet and was assuming all state powers itself and dissolving parliament.

READ MORE: Kyrgyzstan election results declared invalid after mass protests