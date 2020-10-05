French President Emmanuel Macron has once again offered his unsolicited opinion on the purported ‘crisis’ within Islam.

The comments by the French leader come on the back of previous attacks against the Muslim community in the country, with Macron earlier criticising members of the faith for ‘separatism’.

“Islam is a religion that is in crisis all over the world today, we are not just seeing this in our country,” the French president said in a speech introducing a new law to strengthen France’s state ideology of militant secularism, known as Laicite.

Under the existing regime, religious symbols, such as headscarves are banned from schools and educational institutes and women who wear the face veil are subject to fines and prosecution.

The policies stem from the central government, as well on the local authority level, meaning regional politicians can enforce their own hardline interpretation of Laicite.

In such instances, Muslim businesses have been forced to shut down because their owners did not want to sell produce that conflicted with their religious beliefs.

But even this system of restrictions on Islamic practice is not enough for Macron as he prepares a new round of measures.

French Muslims and other critics were quick to respond to his comments, with some questioning why the president had chosen this moment to launch his assault.

“French Muslims must be pretty flattered that in a middle of global pandemic and even a European Council, Emmanuel Macron has taken the time out to tell them all how they should stop becoming Islamist separatists.” Wrote the journalist Mehreen Khan on Twitter.

The political scientist, Bruno Macaes, said: “It’s stunning to watch this. I don’t think any Western leader has ever spoken of Islam like this. There was always a careful distinction between Islam and fundamentalist movements.”

Like many other states across the globe, France is facing its worst economic crisis in decades as the coronavirus pandemic causes havoc within the country.

Continuous protests by the Yellow Vest movement, as well as by minorities protesting police brutality, have further contributed to the instability within the country.