President Donald Trump went on the defensive during the first US presidential debate against his Democratic rival Joe Biden, claiming he had paid millions of dollars in income taxes.

"I paid millions of dollars in taxes, millions of dollars of income tax," Trump said when asked by moderator Chris Wallace if it is true that he paid only $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, referencing a story by The New York Times.

"I paid $38 million one year. I paid $27 million one year," said Trump as Biden repeatedly interrupted, saying "Show us your tax returns."

"You’ll see it as soon as it’s finished," Trump responded.

READ MORE: NYT report says Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

Biden releases tax returns

Trump did not pay any federal income taxes in 10 of the last 15 years, according to The New York Times report Monday, which said the former businessman paid just $750 in federal income tax the year he took office in 2016 and another $750 in 2017.

Hours before the debate, Biden released his own tax returns.

The former vice president had an income of approximately $750,000 in 2019 based on employment assets, income and retirement accounts, according to a tax document filed May 15. His spouse, Jill, earned close to $160,000.