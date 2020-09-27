Fast News

The New York Times report which cited tax return data extending more than 20 years, comes weeks before a divisive election.

President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during a news conference at the White House, in Washington. September 27, 2020. (AP)

US President Donald Trump has paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report in The New York Times.

Trump, who has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is the only president in modern times not to make them public, paid $750 in taxes to the federal government the year he was elected, 2016, and $750 again his first year in office.

The disclosure, which the Times said comes from tax return data it obtained extending over two decades, comes at a pivotal moment ahead of the first presidential debate on Tuesday, and weeks before a divisive election.

Trump dismissed the report as “fake news.”

"It's totally fake news, made up, fake," Trump told reporters shortly after the paper published multiple the allegations on Sunday.

'Inaccurate facts'

A lawyer for the Trump Organisation, Alan Garten, and a spokesperson for the Trump Organisation did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on the report.

Garten told the Times that “most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate.”

He said in a statement to the news organisation that the president "has paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government, including paying millions in personal taxes since announcing his candidacy in 2015.”

Source: AP