Azerbaijan has issued a final warning to Armenia, declaring partial military mobilisation, as the death toll continued to rise in the second day of fighting between the neighbouring countries in the disputed region of occupied Karabakh.

At least 28 members of the Armenian forces were killed in clashes with Azerbaijani troops on Monday, authorities in occupied Karabakh region said, bringing their military death toll to 59.

"Twenty-eight servicemen died in action," Karabakh's self-declared Defence Ministry said in a statement reported by AFP.

The combined reported death toll from both sides rose to 68, including nine civilian deaths: seven in Azerbaijan and two Armenians.

Azerbaijan has not yet released official information on military casualties since the start of the latest fighting on Sunday.

Interfax news agency quoted the press secretary of Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry, Anar Evyazov, as saying the military had occupied several strategically important heights near the village of Talish in occupied Karabakh.

Missiles and artillery and air strikes were used to target enemy positions," he said, adding that several important strategic heights around Talish village have been captured.

Evyazov also said Lernik Babayan, commander of the Armenian military's airborne assault battalion, has been killed near Talish. It was not immediately possible to verify the report.

READ MORE: Azerbaijan kills over a dozen Armenian servicemen in Karabakh fighting

A final warning

Azerbaijan declared partial military mobilisation on Monday, with the State Service for Mobilization and Military expected to recruit citizens for military service and military transportation.

The decision was referred to the cabinet.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said the Azerbaijani city of Terter, 114 km from Talish, had been under fire from Armenian forces since early morning as both sides deployed heavy artillery.

Earlier on Monday, Baku issued a "final warning" to Yerevan.

"The Ministry of Defence gives the last warning to Armenia that adequate retaliatory measures will be taken against them if needed," the ministry said.

The ministry also shared aerial footage of the destruction of Armenian tanks and armoured vehicles during the clashes.

The clashes, the heaviest since 2016, have reignited concern over stability in the South Caucasus region, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reporting from Baku said the fighting is continuing and the death toll has gone up despite both sides claiming victory on the ground.

"Some international flights have been cancelled. Internal flights to Azerbaijan's autonomous region Nakhchivan have also been suspended... there are some places near the fighting areas which have been put on a military footing."

Speaking to TRT World on why tensions continue to rise in the disputed Karabakh region, former US envoy to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza said, "Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan wanted talks to start over by rejecting previously agreed terms, and that has infuriated Azerbaijan."

He said Pashinyan was in recent past ready to make peace with Baku, which made certain concessions too, but he flipped apparently "under intense pressure from extremist Armenians."