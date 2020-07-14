Fast News

The two neighbours in the South Caucasus are locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia.

An Azeri serviceman stands guard at the frontline with the self-defence army of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan, April 29, 2016. (Reuters)

Armenia and Azerbaijan have exchanged blame for skirmishes on their volatile border that has left four Azerbaijani soldiers dead and several troops wounded on both sides.

The two neighbours in the South Caucasus have been locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan that has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia who declared independence during a conflict that broke out as the Soviet Union crumbled in 1991. International efforts to settle the conflict have stalled.

The latest clashes occurred some 300 km from the mountainous enclave.

Though a ceasefire was agreed upon in 1994, Azerbaijan and Armenia continue to accuse each other of shooting attacks around Nagorno-Karabakh and along the separate Azeri-Armenian frontier.

Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have frequently engaged in clashes. In 2016, scores were killed in four days of fighting.

Fighting in Tavush

The latest incident began on Sunday when Armenian and Azerbaijani troops exchanged fire in the northern section of their border. Officials in both countries blamed each other for starting the fighting and said that sporadic shelling continued Monday.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said that four of its soldiers have been killed in Armenian shelling since Sunday and another one later died in a hospital. It said five Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded.

Armenian Defence Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Monday that two Armenian troops were wounded. Hayk Chobanyan, the governor of Armenia's Tavush region where the clashes occurred, later said that three other servicemen were wounded.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of provoking the clashes and warned that it would “bear responsibility for the unpredictable consequences."

Azerbaijani President Ilhan Aliyev denounced what he described as “another provocation of Armenia” and vowed to protect Azerbaijan's national territory.

International reactions

Turkey, which has close ethnic and cultural ties with Azerbaijan, voiced strong support to Baku in the conflict.

“What Armenia did is unacceptable. It must get back to its senses,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with state broadcaster TRT.

“Azerbaijan is not alone. The Turkish Republic and the Turkish people, is with Azerbaijan with all of its capabilities.”

The United States condemned the violence. “We urge the sides to stop using force immediately, use the existing direct communication links between them to avoid further escalation, and strictly adhere to the ceasefire,” said State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus in a statement.

In Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed “serious concern” about the outbreak of fighting and warned against further escalation that could undermine regional security.

Russia has maintained close ties with both Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Toivo Klaar, the European Union's special representative for the South Caucasus, voiced concern about the exchange of fire on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, tweeting that it's “important for both countries to show restraint and to use all channels of communication, both direct and the good offices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Very concerned about exchange of fire on Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Important for both countries to show restraint and to use all channels of communication, both direct and the good offices of the #OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs — Toivo Klaar (@ToivoKlaar) July 13, 2020

Troubled talks

Mediated by the "Minsk Group" of diplomats from France, Russia and the United States, peace talks between the two sides have been going on since the 1994 ceasefire.

Aliyev threatened last week to withdraw from talks "if they do not yield results" and rejected statements by negotiators that there could be no military solution.

Despite the strong wording, his remarks were widely seen as diplomatic pressure for the stalled talks' intensification.

Armenia, which controls the disputed region, is happy with the status quo in Karabakh that also suits Russia's interests as the Kremlin uses its power-broker's role in asserting its influence in the ex-Soviet republics.

Desperate to restore its territorial integrity by diplomatic means, energy-rich Azerbaijan, whose military spending exceeds Armenia's entire state budget, has repeatedly threatened to take back the territory by force.

