Pakistan van inferno kills several passengers
Officials say 15 people were killed and several others injured after a passenger van overturned and caught fire on a highway in southern Sindh province.
A volunteer walks past a burnt passenger van following an accident in the Nooriabad area on a highway some 50 km from Pakistan's port city of Karachi late on September 26, 2020. / AFP
September 27, 2020

At least 15 people have been killed after a passenger van travelling in southern Pakistan crashed and caught fire. 

Officials said on Sunday the van was carrying passengers from Karachi to Hyderabad city when it struck an object and careened off the road late on Saturday.

"The death toll in the unfortunate accident has reached 15," Owais Shah, the transport minister of Sindh province, told AFP news agency.

Five other people were injured, three of them critically, he said.

Investigation ongoing

Most of the bodies were burned beyond recognition, said Faisal Edhi, head of the non-profit Edhi Foundation, which runs the morgue the bodies were taken to.

Investigators were looking to see if a natural gas cylinder aboard the bus had contributed to the inferno. 

Such incidents occur frequently on Pakistan's roads, where speeding, dilapidated vehicles, and badly maintained roads all contribute to the accident rate.

SOURCE:AFP
