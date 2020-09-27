At least 15 people have been killed after a passenger van travelling in southern Pakistan crashed and caught fire.

Officials said on Sunday the van was carrying passengers from Karachi to Hyderabad city when it struck an object and careened off the road late on Saturday.

"The death toll in the unfortunate accident has reached 15," Owais Shah, the transport minister of Sindh province, told AFP news agency.

Five other people were injured, three of them critically, he said.

Investigation ongoing