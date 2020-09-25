WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fighting leaves dozens of Taliban insurgents dead in eastern Afghanistan
The clashes came a day after the Taliban said they had killed 28 Afghan paramilitary policemen in Uruzgan in southern Afghanistan.
Fighting leaves dozens of Taliban insurgents dead in eastern Afghanistan
Captured Taliban insurgents are presented to the media after being detained with explosive devices in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. December 10, 2019. / Reuters
September 25, 2020

Afghan security forces killed 65 Taliban militants during an intense battle in eastern Afghanistan, officials said, as fighting rages between the two sides amid ongoing peace talks.

The latest bloodshed came late on Wednesday after the Taliban stormed a military headquarters building in the Wazi Khwa district of Paktika province.

"The fighting lasted several hours and in a retaliatory attack by the Afghan forces, the Taliban suffered heavy casualties," Paktika police spokesman Shah Mohammad Arian told AFP.

"In the clash, 65 Taliban fighters were killed and 35 others were wounded.

Unfortunately, three police forces were martyred and six others wounded."

Bakhtiar Gul Zadran, the head of the Paktika provincial council, confirmed the information.

The Taliban did not immediately comment.

READ MORE: Dozens killed in air strikes amid conflicting Kabul, Taliban versions

Recommended

Retaliation 

The violence came a day after the Taliban said they had killed 28 Afghan paramilitary policemen in Uruzgan in southern Afghanistan.

The violence comes as Taliban and Afghan government negotiators are meeting in Doha, where they are trying to find a way to end 19 years of war.

A hopeful start to the peace talks on September 12 was immediately marred by fresh violence across Afghanistan.

Negotiations are moving slowly, with the two sides trying to thrash out various parameters before deciding on an agenda.

READ MORE: The first intra-Afghan peace talks: What’s on the table?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war