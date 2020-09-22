Rescue workers and sniffer dogs are scouring the ruins of a collapsed apartment building looking for any sign of life, as the death toll climbed to 20 a day after disaster struck in Bhiwandi town on the northeast outskirts of Mumbai.

There were no reliable estimates of the number of people who were still missing after the three-storey building came down just before dawn on Monday.

Many of the people in the 54 flats would either have been getting up for work or school or still in their beds when the building collapsed.

Satya Pradhan, the head of the National Disaster Response Force, tweeted an update on the search and rescue effort in a series of grim bullet points:

"20 dead extracted

20 rescued alive

Ops continue."

