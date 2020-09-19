Britain, France and Germany have told the UN Security Council that UN sanctions relief for Iran – agreed under a 2015 nuclear deal – would continue beyond September 20, when the United States asserts that all the measures should be reimposed.

In a letter to the 15-member body, seen by Reuters, the three European parties to the nuclear deal and long-time US allies said any decision or action taken to reimpose UN sanctions "would be incapable of legal effect. " The United States quit the nuclear deal in 2018.

"We have worked tirelessly to preserve the nuclear agreement and remain committed to do so," said the UN envoys for Britain, France and Germany, adding that they remain committed to "fully implementing" a 2015 Security Council resolution that enshrines the pact, which also included Russia and China.

'Snapback'