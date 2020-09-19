WORLD
Three EU nations say Iran sanctions relief to continue beyond September 20
The UN envoys for Britain, France and Germany said that they remain committed to retain the nuclear agreement with Iran.
The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria. July 10, 2019. / Reuters
September 19, 2020

Britain, France and Germany have told the UN Security Council that UN sanctions relief for Iran – agreed under a 2015 nuclear deal – would continue beyond September 20, when the United States asserts that all the measures should be reimposed.

In a letter to the 15-member body, seen by Reuters, the three European parties to the nuclear deal and long-time US allies said any decision or action taken to reimpose UN sanctions "would be incapable of legal effect. " The United States quit the nuclear deal in 2018.

"We have worked tirelessly to preserve the nuclear agreement and remain committed to do so," said the UN envoys for Britain, France and Germany, adding that they remain committed to "fully implementing" a 2015 Security Council resolution that enshrines the pact, which also included Russia and China.

'Snapback'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last month that he triggered a 30-day process at the Security Council leading to a return of UN sanctions on Iran on Saturday (2000 EDT/0000 GMT Sunday) that would also prevent a conventional arms embargo on Tehran from expiring on October 18.

But 13 of the Security Council members say Washington's move is void because it is no longer a party to the nuclear deal. The United States say it can make the move because the 2015 Security Council resolution still names it as a participant.

Diplomats say few countries are likely to reimpose the measures, which were lifted under the deal that aimed to stop Iran developing nuclear weapons.

US President Donald Trump plans to issue an executive order in the coming days allowing him to impose US sanctions on anyone who violates the UN arms embargo on Iran, sources have told Reuters, in a bid to reinforce the U.S. assertion that the measure has been extended indefinitely beyond October 18. 

SOURCE:Reuters
