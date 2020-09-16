West African leaders hope to see a civilian-led transition government installed in Mali "in days" after talks with the military junta that seized power last month.

"We need a civilian leadership of the transition," Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo, who currently chairs the regional Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), told journalists after the meeting in Ghana on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Ousted Mali president Keita leaves country as transition talks begin"The minute that leadership is put in place through the processes they themselves have agreed upon in Mali, the sanctions that have been placed against Mali will be lifted by ECOWAS."

Akufo-Addo said that an ECOWAS mediator would travel to Bamako in a week and the 15-nation bloc wanted the process finished.

"I'm hoping that by the time he gets there these things would have been completed," the Ghanaian leader said.

"We're talking hopefully in days not in weeks."

READ MORE: Mali opposition rejects junta-backed transition charter

ECOWAS slapped sanctions on Mali after the August 18 coup, closing borders and banning trade and financial flows, and called for elections.