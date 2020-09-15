Turkey has extended the operations of its Yavuz energy drill ship in the eastern Mediterranean waters off Cyprus island until October 12.

Yavuz will be accompanied by three other Turkish ships, according to a maritime notice that added "all vessels are strongly advised not to enter" the area.

Turkey questions Greek Cypriot Administration's right to explore in the seas around the island because it maintains that the southern administration does not represent the interests of Turkish Cypriots.

In a separate disagreement between Turkey and Greece, the two countries are at odds over the delimitation of their continental shelves.

Greece said on Tuesday it was ready for talks with Turkey following the withdrawal of a Turkish exploration vessel from a contested region.

Turkey says it pulled Oruc Reis seismic vessel back to shore for maintenance and resupply, but its survey of hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean will continue.

