Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a phone conversation to discuss T urkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the eastern Mediterranean.

Over the weekend, Pompeo visited Greek Cypriot Administration, on the heels of lifting the US arms embargo on the country.

Turkey decried both moves, saying that Pompeo should also have visited the TRNC and that lifting the arms embargo only raised tensions in the region.

Tensions have recently escalated over the issue of energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

Greece has contested Turkey’s energy exploration in the region, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.