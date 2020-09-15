TÜRKİYE
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss eastern Mediterranean tensions
Mevlut Cavusoglu and American counterpart Mike Pompeo discussed matters related to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Eastern Mediterranean.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) meets with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) within the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels, Belgium on November 20, 2019. / AA
September 15, 2020

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a phone conversation to discuss T urkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the eastern Mediterranean.

Over the weekend, Pompeo visited Greek Cypriot Administration, on the heels of lifting the US arms embargo on the country.

Turkey decried both moves, saying that Pompeo should also have visited the TRNC and that lifting the arms embargo only raised tensions in the region.

Tensions have recently escalated over the issue of energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

Greece has contested Turkey’s energy exploration in the region, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey, the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean, has sent out seismic ships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that both Turkey and the Turkish Cyprus have rights in the region.

In order to reduce tensions, Turkey is also calling for dialogue to ensure fair sharing of resources.

SOURCE:AA
