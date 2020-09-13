A landslide triggered by overnight rainfall has swept through three Nepalese villages, killing at least six people while 26 were reported missing and believed to be buried by debris.

Rescuers and villagers at Sindhupalchowk district, about 120 kilometers east of the capital, Kathmandu, managed to pull out the six bodies from underneath houses, government administrator Baburam Khanal said on Sunday.

They were searching for the others who went missing after the incident, Khanal added.

