Turkey is not giving up its rights in the eastern Mediterranean as its research vessel returned to the shore, the Turkish defence minister has said.

Greece should put aside "provocative behaviour" that raises tension in the region, Hulusi Akar said in an interview on Sunday with Anadolu Agency in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.

Greece's violation of international treaties by arming 18 Aegean islands serves only to escalate tensions and sabotage dialogue, he added.

Underlining the importance of diplomacy in resolving disputes, Akar said Turkey is always on the side of dialogue and negotiation.

However, he added that the country would continue to defend its rights in the region.

Akar also criticised French President Emmanuel Macron's attitude towards the dispute in the region, calling on Greeks not to fall for initiatives he is leading to "save himself."

Defusing tensions

Earlier, Akar reiterated that Turkey supports peace and dialogue "if our wishes and demands are fulfilled" on the issue of drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

He also added that "we are for good neighbourliness, friendship, dialogue and a political solution. For this, we are doing our best in Turkey."

Akar made the remarks as the Turkish research vessel the Oruc Reis returned close to the southern Turkish port of Antalya for the first time in more than a month after Turkey announced in July that it was dispatching a vessel to work in waters that Greece claims are its exclusive jurisdiction.

The Greek government welcomed the move.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he was ready to try to restart long-stalled talks, signalling that the two countries could be inching toward negotiations after weeks of tensions in the region.

“This is a positive first step,” Mitsotakis told reporters in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki.

"If we see signs of deescalation in practice ... I will be the first to sit at the negotiating table."