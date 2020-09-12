Fast News

The comments come after France’s Macron criticism of Ankara over the current tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Ministry of Justice on the 40th anniversary of September 12, 1980. September 12, 2020. (Arif Hudaverdi Yaman / AA)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron "not to mess" with Turkey.

His comments come as tensions between the NATO allies escalate over disputes in the eastern Mediterranean.

“Don’t mess with the Turkish people. Don’t mess with Turkey,” Erdogan said during a televised speech in Istanbul.

Macron has recently criticised Ankara during the standoff between Greece and Cyprus on one side and Turkey on the other over hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

Source: AFP