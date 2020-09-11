Palestine has recalled its ambassador to Manama shortly after Bahrain signed an agreement to restore ties with Israel.

Foreign Minister Riyad al Malik "summoned the ambassador in Manama to consult and discuss the necessary steps towards the normalisation agreement," according to a statement.

Israel and Bahrain agreed to establish full diplomatic relations on Friday in a second breakthrough between Israel and its Arab neighbours after it normalised ties with the United Arab Emirates last month.

The latest agreement was finalised during a telephone call between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, according to a joint US-Bahrain-Israel statement published on Twitter by US President Donald Trump.

Bahrain becomes the fourth Arab country to have diplomatic relations with Israel, after Egypt in 1979, Jordan in 1994 and the UAE in 2020.

Palestinian Authority, Hamas condemn deal

The Palestinian Authority and Hamas both condemned Friday's Israeli-Bahraini normalisation deal as another "stab in the back" by an Arab state and act of "aggression" against their people.

"The Palestinian leadership strongly rejects and condemns the American-Bahraini-Israeli tripartite declaration on the normalisation of relations between the occupying state of Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain," the Palestinian Authority said in a statement.

The statement called the move "a betrayal of Jerusalem, Al Aqsa and the Palestinian cause".

The statement added that Bahrain's step blows up the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative and the resolutions of Arab and Islamic summits.

The agreement was "a stab in the back of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people," like the UAE-Israel deal announced last month, Ahmad Majdalani, social affairs minister in the occupied West Bank-based PA, told AFP.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, said it was an "aggression" that dealt "serious prejudice" to the Palestinian cause.

Decision against IOC and Arab peace - Turkey

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday strongly condemned the decision by Bahrain to establish diplomatic ties with Israel, adding it will deal a fresh blow to efforts to defend the Palestinian cause.

"It will further encourage Israel to continue illegitimate practices towards Palestine and its efforts to make the occupation of Palestinian lands permanent," the ministry statement said.

The decision is against the Arab Peace Initiative and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation commitments, the ministry said.

Iranian official says Bahrain-Israel deal a great betrayal

The agreement between Israel and Bahrain is a great betrayal to the Islamic cause and Palestinians, tweeted a special adviser on international affairs to the speaker of Iran’s parliament, in reaction to a Friday deal between the two states on establishing diplomatic relations.

"The imprudent leaders in UAE, #Bahrain must not pave the way for the Zionist schemes. They should learn lessons from history. Tomorrow is late! The US lifeline has worn out for years." tweeted Hossein Amir Abdollahian, also a former deputy foreign minister.

