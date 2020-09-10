Facebook may be forced to stop sending data about its European users to the US, in the first major fallout from a recent court ruling that found some trans-Atlantic data transfers don't protect users from American government snooping.

The social network said Wednesday that Ireland's Data Protection Commission has started an inquiry into how Facebook shifts data from the European Union to the United States.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which said Ireland’s data commission gave Facebook until mid-September to respond to a preliminary order to suspend the transfers.

The result could be that the US tech giant, which has data centres around the world, is forced to undertake a costly and complex revamp of its operations to ensure that European user data is kept out of the US.

“A lack of safe, secure and legal international data transfers would damage the economy and hamper the growth of data-driven businesses in the EU, just as we seek a recovery from Covid-19," Facebook's vice-president of global affairs and communications, Nick Clegg, wrote in a blog post.

The Irish data commission suggested that a type of legal mechanism governing the data transfers, known as standard contractual clauses, “cannot in practice be used for EU-US data transfers," Clegg said.