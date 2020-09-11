Scores of people have protested in eastern Libya over power cuts and living conditions, witnesses said.

People were burning tyres and blocking roads on Thursday in an unusual public show of dissent in Benghazi city.

Benghazi is the base of warlord Khalifa Haftar and his militia, which is fighting in a civil war against the internationally recognised Government of National Accord in Tripoli, in the country's west.

Electricity supply has deteriorated this year, leading to protests last month in Tripoli and adding to poor living standards amid a surge in cases of the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: Libya’s interior minister suspended amid protests

Blackouts and blockades

The most immediate cause of the worsening power supply is a lack of fuel for electricity plants.

The militia has accused the Tripoli-based National Oil Corp (NOC) of not importing enough fuel to operate the plants.

The NOC last month warned of worse blackouts in eastern Libya, saying the shortage was caused by the militia's months-long blockade of oil and gas facilities.