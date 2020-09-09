In an incident reminiscent of the killing of Khaled Saeed in 2010, an Egyptian man was killed in police custody after an altercation with an officer.

The torture and murder of Saeed a decade ago is considered the precursor to the mass protests that led to the fall of longtime Egyptian ruler, Hosni Mubarak, in 2011.

Protests followed the death of Islam al Ostraly on Monday, with around 300 of his neighbours gathering outside a police station calling the officers “thugs”, according to a report by the Middle East Eye.

Sources told the UK-based outlet that a police officer had tried to obtain a bribe from Ostraly over an alleged infraction involving the front shades of his bird shop.

The 26-year-old then got into an argument with the police officer and the altercation turned into a fight, which resulted in Ostraly’s arrest and detention.

While being transported to the police station, the young man was further beaten by the officers and on Monday, Ostraly’s family received notification from officials that he had died in custody from “circulatory” failure. Ostraly’s friends said that his body bore signs of torture and abuse.

The episode drew out crowds of protesters with police making five further arrests.

While the crowds were small - limited to the hundreds - dissent against the Egyptian regime under the autocrat Abdel Fattah el Sisi is rare, thanks largely by the county’s repressive state security apparatus.

Since coming to power in 2013, Sisi has slaughtered hundreds and jailed tens of thousands of opposition activists.