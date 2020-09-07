Powerful Typhoon Haishen has approached South Korea after slamming southern Japan with record winds and heavy rains that prompted evacuation warnings for millions.

The storm, carrying top sustained winds of up to 144 kilometres per hour, was headed north toward South Korea's second-largest city of Busan, South Korea's weather agency said.

At 7 am, the typhoon was 30 kilometres north of Tsushima island and was categorised as a "large" and strong" storm.

Several dozen mostly minor injuries were reported, according to national broadcaster NHK, most of them elderly people who suffered falls.

In Nagasaki's Goto, four people were hurt after a shattered window flung glass into an evacuation centre in the early hours of Monday morning, a local fire department official told AFP news agency.

"It was unclear if the window was smashed in by a gust of wind or something that blew into it," he said.

Haishen is also expected to draw near North Korea's port city of Chongjin late on Monday.

North Korea's agriculture sector is particularly vulnerable to severe weather, and this summer's storms and floods have raised concerns over the country's tenuous food situation.

Power shortage

Weather officials had warned the storm's strongest gusts would be strong enough to overturn cars and snap powerline poles.

By Monday morning, around 476,000 households were without electricity, according to Kyushu Electric Power, raising fears of heatstroke for those left without air conditioning.

Authorities issued non-compulsory evacuation orders and lower-level advisories for more than seven million people at the peak of the storm.

But they also asked residents to avoid crowding at shelters to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections.

