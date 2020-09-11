A US federal judge has directed the Saudi Arabian government to make as many as 24 current and former officials available for depositions about their possible knowledge of events leading up to the attacks of September 11, 2001, which killed almost 3,000 Americans, Yahoo News reported.

Those officials include Saudi Prince Bandar, the former ambassador to the United States, and his longtime chief of staff, the report said.

The order was issued on the eve of the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

It was immediately hailed by families of the 9/11 victims as a milestone in their years-long effort to prove that some Saudi officials were either complicit in the attacks or aware of the kingdom’s support for some of the hijackers in the months before they hijacked four American airliners and crashed three of them into the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon.

A fourth plane, whose presumed target was the US Capitol, was commandeered by passengers and crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where President Trump, and possibly Joe Biden, are expected to attend memorial ceremonies.

Game changer

"This is a game changer," Brett Eagleson, whose father was killed in the attacks on the World Trade Towers, and who serves as a spokesman for the families, said of the ruling by Federal Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in New York. “

"This is the most significant ruling we’ve had to date in this lawsuit. And to have this on the eve of the anniversary of 9/11, you couldn’t script this any better. The families are elated," the report quoted him as saying.

The effect of the ruling may depend on the willingness of the Saudi government to make its citizens available for testimony – especially since it includes some high-ranking figures who no longer hold official positions, and therefore cannot be compelled to testify.

Eyes on Prince Bandar

But any open defiance of the court ruling by the Saudis, or resistance from some of the figures named, could further exacerbate a relationship that has already been strained by the 2018 Saudi assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi – an act the CIA has concluded was likely ordered by the country’s de factor ruler, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The question is especially fraught for Bandar, a member of the Saudi royal family who for years maintained a close relationship with senior US government officials (earning him the nickname “Bandar Bush” because of his ties to the Bush family) and whose daughter, Princess Reema bint Bandar, serves as the current Saudi ambassador in Washington.

“If he chooses to thumb his nose at a US court, you better believe there will be political fallout from that,” said Eagleson.

The report said a lawyer for the Saudis did not respond to a request for comment, and no evidence has surfaced in the case that establishes Bandar had personal knowledge of what the Saudi hijackers were up to.

But during his tenure in Washington, from 1983 to 2005, he oversaw a sprawling embassy staff including some, especially those with responsibilities for Islamic affairs, who have been identified in recently surfaced FBI documents as suspects who may have helped provide support for the hijackers in the United States.