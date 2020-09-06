Police in Tunisia have chased and shot dead three suspected militants after they attacked two police officers, killing one of them, in the coastal city of Sousse.

"Terrorists stabbed two policemen at El Kantaoui district, in Sousse. One of them died. The police pursued the terrorists and killed them," said Houssem Jbebli, a National Guard spokesman on Sunday.

Five years ago, a Daesh militant shot dead 39 foreigners on a beach in Sousse, triggering an exodus of tourists and severely damaging its economy.

Since then Tunisia has grown more effective in preventing and responding to attacks, foreign diplomats say, but sleeper cells still pose a real threat to the country, especially with the return of militants from Syria, Iraq and Libya.

According to the Interior Ministry, the suspects used a car to ram the policemen.