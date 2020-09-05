A Dutch appeals court has upheld the conviction of anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders for insulting Moroccans in comments he made at an election night gathering in 2014. However, the court has overturned Wilders' conviction for inciting discrimination.

The appeals court did not punish Wilders for his conviction on the charge of insulting a group, which he can appeal to the Dutch Supreme Court.

The comments for which Wilders was convicted "can contribute to polarisation within Dutch society, while in our democratic, pluralistic society respect for others, especially minority groups, is of great importance,” said Presiding Judge Jan Maarten Reinking.

"The court considers it proven that Mr Wilders is guilty of group insult on March 19, 2014. The court will not impose any punishment or measure on him for this," judge J. M. Reinking said.

"He is acquitted of the other facts."

Wilders, whose political career has been based largely on his strident anti-Islam rhetoric, was convicted in December 2016 of insulting and inciting discrimination against Moroccans in 2014. He was not given a punishment.

Speaking to reporters outside court, Wilders slammed the case as a “political trial" and said the court “has dumped freedom of speech in the garbage. Not only for me, but for everybody.”