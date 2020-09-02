On the guidance of US President Donald Trump, the State Department is suspending some aid to Ethiopia over the “lack of progress” in the country’s talks with Egypt and Sudan over a massive, disputed dam project it is completing on the Nile River.

A State Department spokesperson told The Associated Press the decision to “temporarily pause” some aid to a key regional security ally “reflects our concern about Ethiopia’s unilateral decision to begin to fill the dam before an agreement and all necessary dam safety measures were in place.”

It is not clear how many millions of dollars in aid are being affected, or for how long. The decision was taken by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “based on guidance from the president,” the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Ethiopia this week said it was asking the US for clarification after a media report said Pompeo had approved cutting up to $130 million in aid because of the dam dispute. The report by Foreign Policy last week set off an uproar among some in Ethiopia, which sees the dam as a source of national pride.

US to cut $100 million

The US has decided to cut $100 million in aid to Ethiopia, a congressional source said.

"State has decided to cut assistance" due to Ethiopia’s position on GERD negotiations, the source told Reuters via email.

"Up to $100M or so will be affected, of which $26M is funding that expires at the end of the (financial year)," the email said.

The source said much of the expiring funding deals with regional or border security, political competition and consensus-building, and nutrition.

But funding for HIV/AIDS, the food for peace program, international disaster assistance, and migration and refugee assistance would be unaffected, the official said.

Knock on effect?