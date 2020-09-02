Tunisia's parliament has approved a technocratic government in a confidence vote, hoping to end months of political instability and focus on tackling worsening economic and social problems.

There were 134 votes in favour and 67 against forming the government.

The debate, which started on Tuesday, was held amid a tussle for influence between the president and major parties.

"The government formation comes at a time political instability and the people's patience has reached its limit," prime minister-designate Hichem Mechichi told parliament as the debate began.

"Our priority will be to address the economic and social situation... stop the bleeding of public finances, start talks with lenders and begin reform programmes, including for public companies and subsidies," he added.

He said the new government would focus on “social and economic questions and respond to the urgent concerns of Tunisians."

“The dream of a new Tunisia which assures freedom, dignity and equity has transformed into disillusion, deception and hopelessness, pushing some Tunisians to board boats of death," he said, referring to young people who set out for Europe in search of better lives.

“The basics of a decent life, like roads, water to drink, a teacher in school and a doctor in a hospital” are not now assured, Mechichi said.

