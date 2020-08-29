Mali's military junta has postponed the first meeting over the transfer of power after rising tensions with the main leaders who sparked the August 18 coup.

Tensions mounted between military junta and the country's longtime political opposition after the coup leaders failed to invite prominent opposition figures to a planned forum on the country's political future.

The meeting ultimately was cancelled on Saturday and the junta leadership instead met with imam Mahmoud Dicko, an opposition leader who on Friday urged the junta to speed up the transition to civilian rule so the West African country could avoid further crushing financial sanctions.

The opposition group has demanded that the military junta give it a role in the transition to civilian rule which the military has promised, though without a timetable.

The June 5 movement, a protest coalition that had campaigned against former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, accused the new military rulers of trying to hijack the coup.

"We state with bitterness that this junta which had sparked hope in the hearts of all Malians ... is in the process of drifting away from the people," said Tahirou Bah, from the Espoir Malikoura association, one of the pillars of the June 5 movement.

Protests followed by coup

After an escalating series of mass protests, young army officers mutinied on August 18, seizing Keita and other leaders and declaring they now governed the country.

The coup shocked Mali's West African neighbours and ally France, heightening worries over instability in a country already struggling with an insurgency, ethnic violence and economic malaise.

READ MORE:A timeline of Mali’s recent political instability

Key player

Mali's influential imam Mahmoud Dicko, a key player in the mass opposition protests that led to Keita's ouster, said Friday that the new military rulers did not have "carte blanche".