The militias loyal to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar have recently launched a wave of attacks in Sirte and Juffra regions. They are acts that have violated the new ceasefire that was brokered by several countries and stakeholders - all of this continues to make it difficult for the country to emerge from a troubled five years of civil war.

Last week, Libya’s UN-backed and internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), announced a ceasefire and called for demilitarisation of conflict hotspots, the city of Sirte, a redline for many regional actors.

Egypt, as well as the eastern-based parliament of Tobruk led by Aguila Saleh, who commands the respect of one of Libya's strongest armed tribes, had also agreed to observe the truce.

Saleh also called on all parties of the conflict to adhere to the truce in the hope of building up a political process in the country.

Since Haftar is losing his influence and relevance both inside Libya and in the eyes of his international backers, the warlord has shown no tolerance for peace-building steps taken by his opponents and other stakeholders in the conflict.

Haftar could not hide his desire to lead a dictatorship in Libya. He once said Libya and Libyans are not ready for democracy. With that state of mind, he has proceeded to break many peace initiatives that had been accepted by the GNA. Haftar has also dismissed every peacebuilding measure as "a marketing stunt."

Thursday's violation was aided and abetted by the Russian mercenary group Wagner. According to the GNA, "the terrorist al-Karama gangs and the Russian affiliated Wagner Group attempted to target their valiant forces with more than 12 Grad missiles."

For the GNA, it was a "clear breach of the cease-fire agreement that was announced last Friday."

On August 21, both the GNA and the pro-Haftar Tobruk-based eastern House of Representatives agreed on a truce and to hold presidential and parliamentary elections.

Since Haftar has been wary of such democratic initiatives, experts believe that he is lost in the woods and unable to come to terms with the changing battlefield realities.

Speaking to TRT World, Dr Ali Bakeer, an Ankara-based political analyst, said that "most Libyans would not accept Haftar’s participation in any form of talks and/or political process after he openly expressed his desires to control Libya by military force and actually put that in practice."

“He is an unstable, bloodthirsty dictator with zero credibility and has committed a lot of crimes against humanity,” he added.

Bakeer said Aguila Saleh's participation in the ceasefire initiative also indicates that Haftar is out of Libya's political equation. "This reflects the fragmentation of the LNA front and underlines the competition among its figures to lead. This shows that the LNA front is not credible and reliable since its different fractions can’t agree on things," he said.