One can almost imagine the elated look of excitement on the face of Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ) almost a fortnight ago. He was about to go public with his secret love affair with Israel, the latest milestone in a covert romance that had been ongoing for more than a decade with the most powerful and coveted soulmate the Middle East could offer him.

Eyes wide with desire, MBZ could barely contain himself. Could this be the marriage he needed that would finally give him the clout to settle scores with foes such as Qatar, Turkey, and a whole host of pro-democracy movements in his wider neighbourhood?

Judging by recent events, things have not panned out as the crown prince expected. It has not even been a month, and one can already visualise a crestfallen MBZ wishing he had hammered out a prenuptial agreement before tying this particular knot.

MBZ’s desperation led to his humiliation

It is not as though MBZ did not understand that he was selling out the Palestinians and the wider Arab and Islamic world when he signed the Abraham Accords earlier this month.

However, in an attempt to somewhat save face, the Emirati royal claimed that he had entered into this relationship with Israel out of concern for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plot to annex vast swathes of the West Bank.

Even if that were true, MBZ more or less admitted that he had normalised ties with Tel Aviv due to Bibi’s bully boy tactics. The Israeli premier threatened to swallow up ever larger tracts of Palestinian territory and, rather than forcefully denounce the move and take action to shore up the Palestinians politically and financially to protect their interests, MBZ sold out to ward off the Israeli move.

Obviously, however, the reality is far different. MBZ could care less about the Palestinians and their noble cause for self-determination, enshrined under international law and guaranteed by innate human principles of justice.

What he really wanted was a potent ally who could leverage Washington on his behalf to finally crush his regional enemies and to continue to establish the Arab Axis of Autocracy under his leadership and with the assistance of the almost universally disliked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.

This is the same Axis who thought that their blockade of Qatar in 2017 would lead to an immediate collapse of Doha and its foreign policy in supporting a broad church of pro-democracy movements during the Arab Spring.

Instead, Qatar marshalled its impressive soft power capabilities through its various media networks, think tanks, and lobbying apparatuses, and launched a blitzing public relations campaign that has left the UAE and Saudi Arabia looking like bullies and downright villains. This image was not helped when Riyadh seemingly ordered the brutal assassination of Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was literally butchered and disappeared in Istanbul in 2018.