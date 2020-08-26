Tensions between Turkey and Greece reached new levels this week when both countries announced that they would hold naval exercises in the Mediterranean.

Turkey has been keen to emphasise that it is willing to sit down with Greece without any preconditions and that Athens should stop ratcheting up tensions.

"We are in favour of negotiations for fair sharing but nobody should lay down preconditions. This cannot happen with preconditions laid down by Greece," Cavusoglu said, adding, "before anything, Greece needs to abandon its maximalist approach."

Turkey has pursued a policy of defending what it considers its territorial waters in the Eastern Mediterranean and more broadly at what it felt were moves by regional countries to restrict its access to the open seas.

So what are the main sticking points between the two NATO members?

Blue homeland

In a recent interview, the retired Admiral Cem Gurdeniz said that “They [Greeks] think the Aegean belongs to them, they live in a fantasy world. The current status of Aegean sea is that 50 percent is international waters, it’s no-man's-land.”

Turkey has argued that regions Mediterranean countries have attempted to “geopolitically contain” it by restricting its access to the sea.

Since the vast majority of Turkey’s trade is conducted by sea, this has significant national security repercussions.

Ankara has called for an Eastern Mediterranean forum in which all the interested countries could come together to discuss their concerns and resolve any issues. This has however been spurned by Greece which has fallen back on the EU to forcefully push its claims.

Libya-Turkey Memorandum

Towards the end of 2019, Libya and Turkey delineated their maritime borders, a deal that had been in the works since 2009.