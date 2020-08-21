WORLD
3 MIN READ
US suspends cooperation with Mali army after Keita's ouster
US envoy to West Africa's Sahel region says decision on whether to formally designate removal of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita a coup had to go through a legal review.
US suspends cooperation with Mali army after Keita's ouster
The military junta is seeking a transitional president to return the country to civilian rule. / AFP
August 21, 2020

The US has suspended all cooperation with Mali's military until the political situation is clarified following the overthrow of the president by army officers.

US envoy to West Africa's Sahel region J Peter Pham reiterated US condemnations of the overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in comments to reporters but said a decision on whether to formally designate the actions a coup had to go through a legal review.

READ MORE:Mali coup leaders face severe international condemnation

Transition to civil rule

The military junta ruling Mali following this week's coup is seeking a transitional president to return the country civilian rule, the group's spokesman said.

Ismael Wague told The Associated Press that the newly formed National Committee for the Salvation of the People will meet with political parties and civil society groups to determine the duration and composition of the transition.

His words come as West African leaders are escalating pressure on the junta and urging them to restore President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to power.

Wague, however, denied that the junta had carried out a coup d’etat, saying that Mali still has constitutional order and the 75-year-old Keita was only being held at army barracks for his own protection.

Recommended

He denied that the president had been ousted.

"The president of the republic resigned on his own after making an analysis of the country’s situation," Wague said.

"For us, this is a civil transition, not a military one, and the president of the transition must reach a consensus among the forces of the nation," he said.

Mali's opposition coalition, the M5-RFP, has not yet said if it will be part of the transition, though experts say it is likely.

READ MORE: Mali mutineers pledge elections after unseating Keita in coup

Previous coup

Mali had a similar coup in 2012 which created a power vacuum that allowed militia to seize control of key northern cities until a French-led military operation pushed the rebels out of the urban centres the following year.

Observers fear Mali's current political upheaval will give militants another chance to expand their reach.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla