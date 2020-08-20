Fast News

Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's overthrow came after months of protests in which ECOWAS, the Economic Community of West African States, had tried unsuccessfully to play a mediating role.

People cheer in celebration as security forces drive through the streets of the capital Bamako, Mali, August 19, 2020. (AP)

West African leaders have said they would dispatch envoys to coup-stricken Mali to help secure "the return of constitutional order" and called for its ousted president to be restored to office.

"We have decided to immediately send a high-level delegation in order to ensure the immediate return of constitutional order," the regional bloc ECOWAS said at the end of a video summit on Thursday.

"We call for the restoration of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita as president," it said in a closing statement read by the president of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou, who chairs the group.

"Mali is in a critical situation, with serious risks that a collapse of the state and institutions leads to reversals in the fight against terrorism and organised crime, with every consequence for all our community.

"This country needs our solidarity even more."

He told the coup leaders they bore "responsibility for the safety and security" of Keita and other detained officials.

Transitional president

Rebel soldiers on Tuesday launched a mutiny in a barracks on the outskirts of Bamako, detained Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and declared they had taken power.

Calling itself the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, under the leadership of a colonel named Assimi Goita, the junta has vowed to stage elections within a "reasonable time" and respect "all past agreements," including international anti-militarist missions.

In an interview with the TV channel France 24, junta spokesperson Ismael Wague said, "We are going to set in place a transitional council, with a transitional president who is going to be either military or civilian.

We are in contact with civil society, opposition parties, the majority, everyone, to try to set the transition in place."

Issoufou said that through the talks, ECOWAS would "convey to the leaders of the military junta that the times of taking power by force are over in this region."

He also called for the "immediate implementation" of the threat of sanctions against them.

The coup is Mali's second in eight years.

The last one, in 2012, was followed by an insurrection in the north of the country which then developed into an insurgency that has spread into neighbour Niger and Burkina Faso.

France asks for civilian rule

France's President Emmanuel Macron said that France and Germany condemned the coup in Mali and wanted the quickest possible transition to civilian rule.

Macron also said that nothing would distract from the fight against Islamist violence in the Sahel.

France's armed forces minister said on Thursday that France will pursue its military operations in Mali against Islamic fighters despite the ousting of the country's president two days ago by a coup.

READ MORE: Mali coup leaders face severe international condemnation

Keita's overthrow came after months of protests in which ECOWAS, the Economic Community of West African States, had tried unsuccessfully to play a mediating role.

The bloc proposed setting up a unity government that would include representatives of the protest movement, but it stood by the 75-year-old Keita.

The package was rejected by the opposition.

ECOWAS comprises 15 members, including Mali, but within hours of Keita's overthrow, the group announced it was suspending the country from its internal decision-making bodies.

It also said its members would close land and air borders to Mali and pledged to demand sanctions against "all the putschists and their partners and collaborators."

READ MORE: Key Mali protest leader withdraws from politics after meeting mutineers

Source: TRTWorld and agencies