Abu Dhabi’s newly established relationship with Israel could provide it with a new weapons supplier.

With officials from both sides holding their cards close to their chest over the nature of their future relationship, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed optimism about the possibilities of a trade relationship.

The hard-right Likud party leader wants commercial flights open as soon as possible, even stating such flights may cross Saudi territory - a country which has not yet recognised Israel but seems likely to do so.

Israel’s new alliances with Arab states comes despite its own occupation of Palestinian land, which it has expressly stated that it does not intend to relinquish.

Nevertheless the benefits of a relationship with the Israelis was too much of a temptation for the UAE’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed to resist despite his country’s nominal demands for Palestinian sovereignty and rights.

Clandestine customer

One new area MBZ could be hoping to build a presence in is Israel’s sophisticated arms industry.

Both the UAE and Saudi Arabia have expressed an interest in Israel’s renowned Iron Dome anti-missile system in the face of threats from Iran and its proxies.

Abu Dhabi is reported to have already purchased Israeli drones to aid the hapless Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar, who having failed to take the capital Tripoli, is on the retreat in the face of the country’s legitimate government, which is backed by Turkish-made drones.