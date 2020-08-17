The Turkish and Russian presidents have spoken over the phone to discuss the latest developments in war-weary Libya and the eastern Mediterranean as well as other regional issues.

Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of maintaining close cooperation and dialogue in this regard, Turkey's Directorate of Communications said on Monday.

The two leaders also addressed steps to enhance bilateral relations, especially in tourism, transport, energy, and economy, and the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Kremlin said that the two leaders, focused mainly on the crisis in Libya, where they back opposing sides, highlighting the need to make real steps towards a sustainable ceasefire.

Libya has been torn by a civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to the military offensive by warlord Khalifa Haftar’s militias.

The UN recognises the Libyan government headed by Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj as the country's legitimate authority.

Last Monday, Turkey announced that its drillship Oruc Reis would begin conducting fresh energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey’s decision came following a controversial delimitation deal signed between Greece and Egypt, spurning Turkey’s earlier goodwill gesture to postpone energy exploration in the region.

The ship will continue its work in the eastern Mediterranean along with the ships Cengiz Han and Ataman until August 23.