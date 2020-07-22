Fast News

Ankara and Moscow considering creation of joint working group to reach immediate ceasefire in North African country, a joint statement says.

Military engineers sort ammunition and explosives, uncovered from areas south of the capital, ahead of disposing of them in the Libyan capital Tripoli on July 22, 2020. (AFP)

Turkey and Russia have agreed at talks in Ankara to continue joint efforts to create conditions for a lasting and sustainable ceasefire in Libya and are considering the creation of a joint working group.

Ankara and Moscow also agreed in the talks to facilitate the advancement of intra-Libyan political dialogue and called upon the parties to take measures ensuring safe humanitarian access and delivery of urgent assistance to those in need, a joint statement on Wednesday, published by the Turkish foreign ministry said.

Intervention of foreign powers

Russia, alongside Egypt and the UAE, back eastern-based warlord Khalifa Haftar, whose illegal militia have been battling the forces of Libya's UN-recognised government, which is supported by Turkey.

Egypt's parliament approved possible military intervention in Libya via the deployment of armed forces abroad to fight "terrorist groups" and "militias" on Monday.

The Libyan government forces have moved closer to the central city of Sirte, the gateway to oil-exporting ports that they hope to recapture from Haftar's militias.

Egypt has declared the Sirte front line "a red line" for Egypt.

Govt successes



Since April 2019, Haftar's militias have launched attacks on the Libyan capital of Tripoli and other parts of northwestern Libya, resulting in more than 1,000 deaths, including civilian women and children.

However, the Libyan government has recently achieved significant victories, pushing Haftar's militants out of Tripoli and the strategic city of Tarhuna.

