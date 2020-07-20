Fast News

The approval comes after President Sisi warned UN-backed government's military against moving closer to strategic Sirte city, which is under the control of warlord Khalifa Haftar, a Cairo ally.

Egyptian Parliament members attend a general session in the capital Cairo on July 20, 2020. (AFP)

Egypt's Parliament has greenlighted a possible deployment of troops outside its borders after President Abdel Fattah el Sisi spoke of potential military operations in neighbouring Libya.

The parliament unanimously approved "the deployment of members of the Egyptian armed forces on combat missions outside Egypt's borders to defend Egyptian national security," it said in a statement

The approval comes after Sisi threatened military action against Turkey and UN-backed government's military which is moving its fighters and military vehicles closer to Sirte, a gateway to Libya's main oil terminals under the control of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Backers of warring sides

The move could bring Egypt and Turkey, close US allies that support rival sides in Libya’s chaotic proxy war, into direct confrontation.

Sisi has called the strategic coastal city of Sirte a "red line" and warned that any attack on the town would prompt Cairo to intervene militarily to protect its western border with the oil-rich country.

Egypt backs eastern-based Haftar's illegal militia while Turkey supports fighters allied with the UN-supported government in Tripoli, in the west.

Along with Egypt, Haftar is also backed by the United Arab Emirates and Russia, while in addition to Turkey, the Tripoli forces are aided by Qatar and Italy.

Battle for Sirte

Haftar's militias launched an offensive to take Tripoli from the UN-supported government in April last year but their campaign, which had stalemated after reaching the outskirts of the Libyan capital, suffered a blow last month when the Tripoli-allied forces, with Turkish support, pushed them back and gained the upper hand in the fighting.

The Tripoli government retook the capital's airport, all main entrance and exit points to the city and a string of key towns in the region.

It pushed on eastward, vowing to also retake Sirte, which Haftar captured earlier this year. Both sides have been mobilising for weeks.

Capturing the city would open the door for the Libyan government forces to advance even farther eastward and potentially take vital oil installations, terminals and fields now under Haftar's illegal control.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies