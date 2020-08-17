Demonstrators have descended on the Belarusian capital for a ninth night of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, who was heckled by factory workers as pressure grows for him to step down.

Lukashenko flew by helicopter to a factory in the capital of Minsk to rally support, but he was met by angry workers chanting, “Go away!”

He told the workers: “I will never cave in to pressure.”

The embattled president said the country could have a new presidential election, but only after approving an amended version of its constitution in a nationwide referendum.

Meanwhile, Several thousand protesters gathered at Independence Square in central Minsk, waving the red-and-white flag of the opposition, chanting "leave" and calling on the ex-Soviet country's authoritarian leader to resign.

Demonstrators also marched to detention centres demanding the release of opposition leaders and protesters arrested during rallies against the results of a presidential election on August 9 that Lukashenko claims to have won with 80 percent of the vote.

US warns Russia

The US has called on Russia to "respect Belarus’ sovereignty" after growing strikes across Belarus.

The United States believes mass protests in Belarus make clear the government of the longtime president "can no longer ignore" calls for democracy there, a senior Trump administration official said.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said Russia should stay out of the situation brewing in the Eastern European country, saying Moscow "must also respect Belarus’ sovereignty and the right of its people to freely and fairly elect their own leaders."

Security forces have clashed with protesters in Minsk and other cities.

Lukashenko said on Monday he would be ready to hold new elections and hand over power after a constitutional referendum in an attempt to pacify the protests and strikes that pose the biggest challenge yet to his 26-year rule.

Trump calls it a 'terrible situation'

US President Donald Trump called it a "terrible situation" unfolding in Belarus.

The senior administration official said the United States was closely following developments in Belarus.

"President Lukashenko’s remarks today reflect this realisation, though power sharing still does not address the lack of free and fair elections."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday said the United States is discussing the situation in Belarus with the European Union after the disputed election and subsequent crackdown on protesters.

Speaking in Warsaw, his last stop on a tour of central Europe, Pompeo said Washington was tracking the situation in Belarus and that the aim of US contacts with the EU was to "try to help as best we can the Belarusian people achieve sovereignty and freedom."

The situation in Belarus, a strategically important country that carries Russian energy exports to the West, is fluid after the biggest demonstration yet against Lukashenko's rule on Sunday.

EU to hold emergency video talks

EU leaders will hold emergency video talks on the crisis in Belarus.

The meeting was called by EU Council President Charles Michel after Russia said it was ready to provide military help to its ally Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus for 26 years.

"The people of Belarus have the right to decide on their future and freely elect their leader," Michel tweeted, saying Wednesday's virtual meeting would begin at 1000 GMT.

"Violence against protesters is unacceptable and cannot be allowed."

A European source said Michel decided to call the summit in view of the spike in tensions over the weekend.

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, welcomed the talks, tweeting: "The people of Belarus need to know that the EU stands by them firmly, and that those responsible for human rights violations and for violence will be sanctioned."

The EU has also called called for a "thorough and transparent investigation" into reports of abuse and mistreatment of thousands of protesters detained in Belarus following the contested presidential vote.

"These peaceful demonstrations had clear demands: the release of all unlawfully detained people, the prosecution of those responsible for police brutality, and holding of new presidential elections," the bloc's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said in a statement.

"The sheer numbers clearly show that the Belarusian population wants change, and wants it now. The EU stands by them."

"With more and more shocking reports of inhumane conditions and treatment in places of detention, the European Union expects a thorough and transparent investigation into all alleged abuses, in order to hold those responsible to account."

'NATO Allies are watching developments'

NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance remained vigilant about events in Belarus and was ready to protect its allies, but that it posed no threat to Minsk.

"NATO Allies are watching developments in Belarus closely," he said in a statement on Monday.

"NATO does not pose a threat to Belarus and has no military buildup in the region. We remain vigilant, strictly defensive, and ready to deter any aggression against NATO Allies," he added.

Ukraine recalls ambassador

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he has recalled the ambassador to Belarus for consultations to assess the prospects of further bilateral relations between the two neighbours "in the new reality."

"The development of events in Belarus, whose society has expressed a vote of no confidence in the official results of the presidential elections in Belarus, is fundamentally changing the situation in Belarusian-Ukrainian relations," Kuleba said in a statement.

Willing to share power, change constitution

Belarusian leader Lukashenko has said he's willing to share power and to change the constitution, but that he was not prepared to do so under pressure from protesters.

Lukashenko said on Monday that work was already underway on possible changes to the constitution that could redistribute power, Belta state media reported.