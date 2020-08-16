Sudan has said floods caused by torrential rains have killed 63 people since July, with thousands more forced from their homes by the seasonal storms.

Over 14,000 homes and 119 public buildings were destroyed, while more than 16,000 homes have been badly damaged, government civil defence organisations calculate, according to a statement from the interior ministry on Sunday.

Heavy rains usually fall in Sudan from June to October, and Sudan faces severe flooding every year.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that over 185,000 people have been affected by the floods, with more rainfall expected in the months ahead.