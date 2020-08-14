European Union ministers have agreed to draw up a list of targets in Belarus for a new round of sanctions in response to strongman Alexander Lukashenko's post-election crackdown.

"The foreign ministers agreed to impose sanctions on those responsible for the repression and a list of names will be drawn up," a European official said, after the ministers' videoconference on Friday.

Demonstrators have swarmed the streets ever since Sunday’s election in which officials reported that President Alexander Lukashenko won 80 percent of the vote to extend his 26-year authoritarian hold on power in Belarus.

The protests continued on Friday as thousands again rallied across the country and Lukashenko’s main challenger, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled on Tuesday to neighbouring Lithuania, posted a video in which she disputed the results of the vote and demanded that the government start a dialogue with demonstrators.

Violence on streets

Nearly 7,000 people have been detained and hundreds injured since Sunday as police have ferociously dispersed the largely peaceful demonstrations with stun grenades, tear gas, rubber bullets and severe beatings. At least one person has been killed.

Thousands of factory workers who previously formed the core of Lukashenko's base have joined the protests, denouncing the police crackdown and demanding a new election, raising the prospect of a nationwide strike.

“Our entire shop voted against Lukashenko and then we suddenly learned that he won by a landslide,” 42-year-old assembly worker Dmitry Glukhovsky said outside the Minsk Automobile Plant, or MAZ. “They not only have cheated us but also beaten us up, and no one is going to accept that.”

He said that his assembly shop went on strike on Friday to demand a new election. More than 1,000 workers could be seen in the factory's yard, shouting “Down!” in a call for Lukashenko to resign.

Another factory worker, 45-year-old electrician Viktor Konovalov, said a friend was detained during the crackdown.

“People will not forgive that,” he said. “We don't need their excuses, we need a new election and a new government.

At the Minsk Tractor Plant, or MTZ, about 1,000 workers also rallied to demand Lukashenko's resignation and then marched toward the government headquarters. As they reached the centre of the capital, the crowds grew and people stood applauding and motorists honked in support.

Workers also rallied at many other major factories in an unprecedented challenge to Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994 and earned the nickname of “Europe’s last dictator” for his relentless suppression of dissent.

READ MORE:Clashes, casualty on second night of post-election rallies in Belarus

Prisoners released

The Belarusian Interior Ministry said earlier on Friday than more than 2,000 people who were detained during the protests have been released.

The ministry said it was concerned by the problem of overcrowding in detention centres after around 6,700 people were detained in the crackdown.