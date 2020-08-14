Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he agreed to delay annexation in the occupied West Bank, as part of a controversial deal with the UAE, but the plans remain "on the table".

Soon after Donald Trump's announcement on Thursday, Netanyahu said that in agreement with the US president he had "delayed" West Bank annexation plans, but that he would "never give up our rights to our land".

Netanyahu, like many in Israel, refers to the occupied West Bank as Judea and Samaria and claims the territory as part of the historic homeland of the Jewish people.

Palestinians of being "blindsided" after Thursday's surprise announcement of a deal to normalise relations between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates.

In a nationwide televised address, Netanyahu said the deal would lead to "full and formal peace" with the Gulf Arab state and voiced hope that other countries in the region would follow the UAE's example.

Netanyahu said it also entailed acceding to a request from Trump to "temporarily wait" on implementing the Israeli leader's pledge to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Palestine taken by surprise

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas seemed to be taken by surprise by the Israel-UAE deal and was holding meetings with key aides.

He has refused all political dealings with the Trump administration for more than two years, accusing it of taking a consistently pro-Israel stance.

Asked if the Palestinian Authority or Palestine Liberation Organization were aware the deal was coming, Hanan Ashrawi, a veteran Palestinian negotiator, said:

“No.

The PLO, the PA, the Palestinian leadership did not know this was coming. We were blindsided. Their secret dealings are now completely out in the open. It is a complete sell-out.”

Much use was made of the word "normalisation" – a term that has very different connotations on either side.

For Israel and the White House, it signified a welcome rapprochement with a key Gulf player in a region from which Israel has long been isolated, aside from two peace treaties with its immediate neighbours Egypt and Jordan.