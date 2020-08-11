Police in Indian-administered Kashmir are investigating allegations by families that three of their relatives were killed by the military in a staged gun battle and buried as unidentified militants.

Police are taking “all necessary steps to ascertain facts” in the case, said Amritpal Singh, the police chief in Shopian district, where the Indian army said the gun battle took place on July 18.

Three families said the young men – cousins aged 18, 21 and 25 – went to Shopian to work as labourers. They were last heard from on July 17.

On Sunday, the families said they were shown photographs that circulated on social media of three bodies that, according to the Indian army, were “unidentified terrorists” killed during the Shopian gun battle.

They recognised the bodies as their missing relatives and filed a report with police.

“They had not even a remote connection with militancy," said Mohammed Yousuf, the father of one the men.

He said his son spoke to his wife on July 17 and from the next day the cell phones of all three cousins were switched off.

Families call for probe

Yousuf called for “a probe, verification of their call records and background checks” to prove their innocence.