Insight

TRT World takes a look at events that have taken place a year after India's annexation of the former semi-autonomous state of Kashmir.

It has been one year since autonomy was taken away from Indian-administered Kashmir. The disputed region had been divided by Indian and Pakistani rule since 1947.

In 2019, India decided that Kashmir would no longer be semi-autonomous, and ruled that the state of Jammu & Kashmir would be separated into two federally-run territories: Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, as of October 31, 2019.

India has also taken the step to allow non-Kashmiris to own land and houses in the territory, while also reinstating military rule, as well as inflicting a complete communications ban on its people.

Further to this, a curfew came down on Kashmir on August 3, put in place largely out of fear separatists would launch violent protests around the first anniversary of New Delhi’s annexation of the state.

A Kashmiri man rides a bicycle on a deserted road during curfew in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Mukhtar Khan / AP)

A municipal worker cleans a road before curfewed hours in Srinagar on August 4, 2020. (Tauseef Mustafa / AFP)

In this picture, taken on July 30, 2020, a woman inspects the rubble of houses belonging to relatives. The buildings were blasted by mortars fired by Indian soldiers during a firefight with rebels, at Sopore north of Srinagar. (Tauseef Mustafa / AFP)

In this picture, taken on July 30, 2020, a boy looks inside houses decimated by mortars fired by Indian soldiers during the firefight with rebels, in Sopore. (Tauseef Mustafa / AFP)

A Kashmiri boy wearing a face mask stands near goats tied outside his home on Eid al Adha in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (Mukhtar Khan / AP)

A Kashmiri houseboat owner, Ghulam Qadir, shows his guest entry book which was last filled in July 2019, in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir,Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Mukhtar Khan / AP)

A taxi stand, never normally closed, is photographed shut near the Dal lake in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Mukhtar Khan / AP)

Jameel Ahmed, a Kashmiri ambulance driver disinfects himself after carrying the body of a paramilitary officer who died of COVID-19 at a crematorium in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (Dar Yasin / AP)

India far-right activists burn the photos of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers by the Chinese army in the Ladakh territory of disputed Jammu and Kashmir. (Channi Anand / AP)

Indian soldiers make the victory sign as they return from the site of a gun-battle in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (Mukhtar Khan / AP)

A Kashmiri man douses a house fire that started as a result of a gun-battle in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Dar Yasin / AP)

In this photo, shot on January 30, 2020, Kashmiri journalists browse the internet inside a media centre set up by government authorities in Srinagar, India-controlled Kashmir. The centre was the only place where journalists could access the internet for months amid an intense communication lockdown. (Dar Yasin / AP)

A Kashmiri Muslim civilian, Umer Matto, rests on a hospital bed after he and his mother Shaida were injured by shotgun pellets that were allegedly fired by police inside their home in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Friday, Aug. 8, 2019. (Mukhtar Khan / AP)

Supporters of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front stage a sit-in after police stop them from marching towards the Line of Control (LoC), in Jaskool, Pakistani Kashmir, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. The LoC divides Jammu and Kashmir into two parts––one is controlled by India and the other by Pakistan. (M.D. Mughal / AP)

In this August 26, 2019, photo, a Kashmiri baker, Sonaullah Sofi, shows a photograph of his son after he was allegedly tortured by Indian army soldiers at their bakery in the southern village of Parigam, Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Aijaz Hussain / AP)

Source: TRT World