Turkey has said its soldiers, who have carried out several campaigns in northern Syria since 2016 against terrorists, would remain in the country until Syrians can live in freedom and safety.

"Until the Syrian people are free, peaceful and safe, we will remain in this country," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in Ankara to mark two years of the country's executive presidential system.

"Nowadays they are holding an election, a so-called election," Erdogan said of a parliamentary election in Syria's regime-controlled regions, after nearly a decade of civil war.

"What kind of an election is that ... the citizens have no choice, they had to go and vote for one man (Bashar al Assad). Now they will declare a so-called victory and celebrate."

Turkey won't violate rights of countries

Turkey's reflexes under its current presidential system are quicker, as well as more effective and comprehensive, in responding to regional and global crises, Erdogan said while looking back at the last two years under Turkey's presidential system, adopted in the wake of a 2017 public referendum.

He also reiterated that Turkey did not seek to violate the rights of other countries, but instead would continue to protect its own rights.

Fight against terrorism

On Turkey's fight against terrorism, Erdogan said over the last two years the country has carried out more than 243,000 military operations against PKK terrorist group.

He said the country also carried out 17,000 operations against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

