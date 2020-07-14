China has hit back at the US branding of Beijing's pursuits in the South China Sea as illegal, saying the accusation was "unjustified' and a bid to sabotage regional peace.

"We advise the US side to earnestly honour its commitment of not taking sides on the issue of territorial sovereignty, respect regional countries’ efforts for a peaceful and stable South China Sea and stop its attempts to disrupt and sabotage regional peace and stability," the Chinese embassy in Washington said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The United States is not a country directly involved in the disputes. However, it has kept interfering in the issue," the embassy said.

"Under the pretext of preserving stability, it is flexing muscles, stirring up tension and inciting confrontation in the region."

Pompeo targets China

The Chinese reaction came after the US said it would treat Beijing's pursuit of resources in the dispute-rife South China Sea as "illegal", ramping up support for Southeast Asian nations.

"We are making clear: Beijing's claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday.

It was the latest forceful statement by President Donald Trump's administration to challenge China, which he has increasingly cast as an enemy ahead of November elections.

"The world will not allow Beijing to treat the South China Sea as its maritime empire."

US says room for sanctions

The top US diplomat for East Asia said that the United States could respond with sanctions against Chinese officials and enterprises involved in coercion in the South China Sea.

"Nothing is off the table ... there is room for that. This is a language the Chinese understand - demonstrative and tangible action," David Stilwell, the assistant secretary of state for East Asia, told a Washington think tank when asked if sanctions were a possible US response to Chinese actions.

US rejects 'might makes right'

The United States has long rejected Beijing's sweeping claims in the South China Sea, which is both home to valuable oil and gas deposits and a vital waterway for the world's commerce.

Pompeo's statement goes further by explicitly siding with Southeast Asian nations including the Philippines and Vietnam, after years of the United States saying it took no position on individual claims.

"America stands with our Southeast Asian allies and partners in protecting their sovereign rights to offshore resources, consistent with their rights and obligations under international law," Pompeo said.