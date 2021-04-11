WORLD
4 MIN READ
Dozens dead as battle for Yemen's Marib rages on three fronts
Two officials from pro-government forces say that the rebels were mounting a concerted push that had left 26 loyalist soldiers dead as well as 44 from Houthi ranks.
Dozens dead as battle for Yemen's Marib rages on three fronts
A fighter with forces loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government holds a position against Houthi rebels in Yemen's northeastern province of Marib, on April 6, 2021. / AFP
April 11, 2021

Fierce fighting for Yemen's strategic Marib city has killed 70 pro-government and Houthi rebel fighters over the past 24 hours, with battles raging on three fronts, according to loyalist military officials.

The Houthis have been trying to seize Marib, the capital of an oil-rich region and the government's last significant pocket of territory in the north, since February.

Two officials from pro-government forces told AFP that the rebels were mounting a concerted push that had left 26 loyalist soldiers dead as well as 44 from Houthi ranks. The rebels rarely disclose their losses. 

The new toll adds to 53 killed on both sides in the previous 24 hours, according to loyalist military officials.

READ MORE:Scores dead as battle for Yemen's Marib escalates

'Simultaneous attacks'

One of the officials said on Sunday that the rebels "are launching simultaneous attacks" in the areas of Kassara and Al Mashjah, northwest of the city, and Jabal Murad in the south.

"They have made progress on the Kassara and Al Mashjah fronts, but they have been thwarted on the Jabal Murad front," he told AFP.

The other official said that warplanes from the Saudi-led military coalition, which entered the Yemen conflict to support the government in 2015, launched air strikes that "destroyed 12 Houthi military vehicles, including four tanks and a cannon."

However, the Saudi firepower does not seem to have halted the rebel offensive.

READ MORE:Clashes between pro-govt forces, Houthis kill scores in Yemen's Marib

Fears for civilians 

The Iran-backed Houthis in late 2014 overran the capital Sanaa, 120 kilometres (75 miles) to the west of Marib, along with much of northern Yemen.

Recommended

The loss of Marib would be a heavy blow for the Yemeni government, currently based in the southern city of Aden, and for its Saudi backers.

It could also lead to humanitarian disaster, as vast numbers of civilians displaced from fighting elsewhere have sought refuge in Marib.

READ MORE:Minors make up quarter of civilian casualties in Yemen

Around 140 sites have sprung up in the region to provide basic shelter for up to two million displaced, according to Yemen's government.

The rebels have stepped up missile and drone strikes against neighbouring Saudi Arabia in recent months, demanding the opening of Yemen's airspace and ports. They have rejected a Saudi proposal for a ceasefire.

READ MORE:Will the Houthis accept the Saudi ceasefire offer to end the Yemen war?

READ MORE:Saudi-led coalition destroys two explosives-laden drones – state TV

UN warns of a looming humanitarian disaster

The United Nations last month condemned the escalation and warned of a looming humanitarian disaster.

The UN Security Council said the fighting "places one million internally displaced persons at grave risk and threatens efforts to secure a political settlement when the international community is increasingly united to end the conflict".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that the suffering will only end when a political solution is found between the Houthis and the internationally recognised government.

The conflict in Yemen has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed millions to the brink of famine, in what the the United Nations has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

READ MORE:UN: Intensifying Yemen conflict speeds country towards famine

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN