Britain's Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband who died on Friday aged 99, will have a ceremonial funeral on April 17 without any public access or public procession, Buckingham Palace said.

The funeral will take place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle at 1500 local time on April 17.

"It will be what's known as a ceremonial royal funeral," a Buckingham Palace spokesman said. "The plans for the funeral are very much in line with the Duke of Edinburgh's own personal wishes."

There will be no public access, no public processions and the funeral will take place entirely within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The queen has approved the plans.

Philip currently lies at rest in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle. There will be no lying in state. On April 17 the coffin will be moved from the State Entrance to St George's Chapel for a funeral service.

The service will begin with a national minute of silence. The congregation will adhere to national Covid guidelines.

At the end of the service Philip will be interred in the Royal Vault in St George's Chapel.

The funeral will be broadcast live. There will be a period of national mourning until the end of Saturday April 17. The royal family will observe two weeks of royal mourning.

"While this is naturally a time of sadness and mourning for the Royal Family and the many others who knew or admired The Duke of Edinburgh, it is hoped that the coming days will also be seen as an opportunity to celebrate a remarkable life," a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

Philip was "remarkable both in terms of his vast contribution and lasting legacy."

READ MORE:Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip dies aged 99

Who will attend?

Prince Charles and other members of the royal family will take part in the procession on foot behind Philip's coffin. The queen will not walk in the procession.

Prince Harry plans to attend the funeral though his pregnant wife Meghan has been advised not to by her physician.

"The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend," the Buckingham Palace spokesman said. "The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel."